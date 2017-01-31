It goes without saying that finding the right sports bra can be utter torture, like most active wear, and for women who are constantly on the go, we need something comfortable and long-lasting. Our basic needs as far as sports bras go are comfort, quality, and aesthetics. We don’t want to feel like we are wearing a straightjacket. We want something that will outlast both lifestyle and the laundry cycle. And yes, we want to look and feel cute!

To be honest, I’ve given up on regular bras in general for my day-to-day wear. Currently, most of my sports bras are so weathered and worn from overuse—the straps no longer stay taut and the fabric is often abraded and covered in fuzzies. General laziness and skepticism of other “magic” bras prevent me from considering trying anything else.

However, I was tingling with excitement when my Arêt Basewear Toura top arrived in the mail. Don’t judge me, but I haven’t worn anything else since its arrival. The Toura provides comfort, is lightweight, and looks great. Its minimalist design is just enough—it doesn’t have a million strappies that we all know look cute but are ultimately impractical. Getting dressed doesn’t feel like a Rubik’s cube puzzle, and it shouldn’t have to.

As an avid climber, I require a top with no resistance in order to perform my absolute best, and Arêt Basewear delivered. The Toura provides optimal movement, whether you are climbing in the gym or outside. Like the gear I place, this top is both technical and supportive. I don’t even think about it when I’m climbing because it doesn’t even feel like I am wearing a sports bra. It leaves me endless time to think about hand jams and heel-toe cams while perfectly contouring to my body.

This top is the perfect basewear, whether you’re climbing, working out at the gym or out of an office. For physical activities, you won’t worry about sweating in your top because of its moisture wicking durability. You won’t feel unwanted lumps while wearing a pack because the straps lay flat. This seamless top was designed with four-way stretch, thanks to a blend of 82% nylon and 18% spandex, and the form-fitting fabric hugs and supports bodies in motion without any restriction. My small body type requires a low cut, but for extra support and coverage, check out the high cut. Both low and high cut Toura tops retail for $64.

Arêt Basewear is a women-run business based out of California that considers their ecological footprint and makes environmentally conscious decisions (such as fair wages, local production, and using recyclable and biodegradable packaging). They are simultaneously shaping a brand and a voice for the outdoor industry that empowers strong women by embracing true diversity and strength. I love this bra, but what I really love is this company and the positive message they embody.

You can purchase your own Arêt Basewear Toura top here. Use code “fortheloveofclimbing-basewear-10” for 10% off of your purchase.

Disclosure: Arêt Basewear has provided product in exchange for a review. All of my opinions are honest and my own.