We’ve all been asking ourselves what the Trump administration will mean for climbers and outdoor enthusiasts since the harrowing November election. Within just the last month, we’ve seen the potential damage to access America’s public lands and the response was overwhelming. Our cries are not to be ignored; our undertaking is not inconsequential. What we say, write, and do today MATTERS tomorrow.

A few weeks ago, I was surging with sadness and rage one evening about the state of our country and current events. I text messaged Katie Boué, one of the most daring and inspirational outdoor advocates we have on our front line. I asked her for advice because I wasn’t sure where to start (and maybe you aren’t, either.)

Her response was inarguably simple: “Talk about it.”

So the conversation goes something like this:

We live in a time where each of us has the power of influence. What will you do with yours?